WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $558.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 534,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 658,308 shares of company stock worth $3,813,976. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 9,178,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.