Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 29,542.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
