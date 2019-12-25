Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 326.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

MTEM opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.