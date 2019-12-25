Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

STML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

STML stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 344,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

