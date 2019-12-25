Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.
STML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
STML stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 344,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
