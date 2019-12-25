Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $5,228,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $552.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 113.19%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

