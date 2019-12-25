Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CLNC opened at $13.36 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

