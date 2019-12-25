Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $145.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $261.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.