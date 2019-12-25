Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.52

Media coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -2.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Twitter’s score:

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $70,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,618 shares of company stock worth $3,106,646 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.