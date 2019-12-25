Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Sell

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE CFB opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $626,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

