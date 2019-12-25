Dana’s (DAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of DAN opened at $18.40 on Friday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In related news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

