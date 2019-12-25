Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ford Motor’s ranking:

Shares of F stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $941,750. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

