Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Buy at Standpoint Research

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

NYSE CCL opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

