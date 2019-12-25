Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given News Impact Score of -5.00

Media coverage about Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Valero Energy earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Valero Energy’s ranking:

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.