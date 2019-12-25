Cigna’s (CI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $204.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

