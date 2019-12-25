Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.