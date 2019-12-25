Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1770192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

