Contrasting Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Mercadolibre (NYSE:MELI)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Mercadolibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 6 15 0 2.71 Mercadolibre 1 3 11 0 2.67

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $209.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Mercadolibre has a consensus price target of $657.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Accenture.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Mercadolibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $43.22 billion 3.11 $4.78 billion $7.36 28.75 Mercadolibre $1.44 billion 20.53 -$36.58 million ($0.82) -725.04

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.06% 33.35% 16.41% Mercadolibre -5.87% -1.29% -0.55%

Summary

Accenture beats Mercadolibre on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has a strategic alliance with Quantexa and nCino, Inc. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

