Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Critical Survey

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 1 6 2 0 2.11

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $25.30, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Eldorado Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -52.00 Eldorado Gold $459.00 million 2.67 -$361.88 million ($0.17) -45.35

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.16% -2.89% Eldorado Gold -44.10% -0.56% -0.41%

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.