ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
ASX opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $55,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
