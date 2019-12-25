Comparing The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBE)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.99 billion 6.69 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.14 -$235.31 million ($2.94) -0.23

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Obsidian Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50

Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $1.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility and Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy -93.54% -14.49% -9.83%

Summary

The Hong Kong and China Gas beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

