Analyzing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Fair Isaac (NASDAQ:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 16.56% 66.75% 12.68% BSQUARE -21.98% -56.31% -29.13%

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $390.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.16 billion 9.38 $192.12 million $6.34 59.26 BSQUARE $73.41 million 0.25 -$13.74 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

