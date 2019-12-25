Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK):

  • 12/24/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/5/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/22/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.25 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.20 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:DBK opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.74. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

