Financial Survey: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.77 -$26.68 million N/A N/A Allstate $39.82 billion 0.90 $2.25 billion $8.07 13.78

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Allstate 6.57% 13.83% 2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 6 3 1 2.36

Allstate has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

Allstate beats Kingsway Financial Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

