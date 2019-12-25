Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $17,982,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

