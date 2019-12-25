Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

