Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 332.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

CRBP opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after buying an additional 253,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

