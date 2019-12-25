BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

BMRN stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

