Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

CPRX stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $400.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,338,468.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

