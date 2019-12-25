Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COLL. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $689.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Analyst Recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

