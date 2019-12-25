FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By Desjardins

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report