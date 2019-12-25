FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.