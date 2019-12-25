Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. BCE has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in BCE by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 184,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report