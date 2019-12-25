Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. BCE has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in BCE by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 184,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

