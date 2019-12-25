CL King Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $157.14 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,811,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

