Analysts Issue Forecasts for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.80 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWX. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

In related news, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 20,800 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,789.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

