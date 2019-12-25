Kinder Morgan Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,556,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

