Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NYSE NI opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

