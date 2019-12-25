Wedbush Comments on Nike Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research note issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.66.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. Nike has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

