Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.