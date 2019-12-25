Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Correction

Earnings History and Estimates for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Comments on Nike Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on Nike Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Paychex, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Paychex, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Boosted by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Lifted by Capital One Financial
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Lifted by Capital One Financial
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report