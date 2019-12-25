FY2020 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

AAR stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

