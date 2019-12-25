FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

