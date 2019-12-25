FY2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 495.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 543,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 452,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 766.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

