Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Increased by Analyst

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splunk in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the software company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

