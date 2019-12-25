Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teranga Gold Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $658.43 million and a P/E ratio of -23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.97 and a twelve month high of C$6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

