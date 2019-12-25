WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

WPX Energy stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

