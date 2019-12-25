FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GXE)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

GXE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $98.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPX Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share
WPX Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial
Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Conagra Brands Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
AAR Given New $48.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks
AAR Given New $48.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks
Aurora Cannabis Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Aurora Cannabis Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report