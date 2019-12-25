FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

GXE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $98.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

