Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Motco raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

