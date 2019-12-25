Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CAG stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

