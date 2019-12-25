AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in AAR by 40.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AAR by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

