Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.06. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.