Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

APAM opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.