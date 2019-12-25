Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AROC. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Archrock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 117.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 50.2% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 238,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

